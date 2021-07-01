Oneplus Nord 2 Pictures and Features Leaked Online

OnePlus recently released OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 11. However, this is not the only phone lined up for this year’s release. OnePlus Nord 2, the sequel to last year’s OnePlus Nord, is also set to release by the third quarter of 2021. Before release, few specifications were leaked online.

The OnePlus Nord 2 mockups were published on 91Mobiles thanks to the reliable phone leaker Steve Hemmersoffer, also known as @OnLeaks. The images are based on prototypes, which means they are more or less finalized designs.

Even after a few modifications, Nord 2 almost looks like the OnePlus 9.

Nord 2’s design is similar to Nord with a back with a smooth matte finish, a rectangular camera cutout, and a flat display. As per reports, the screen is an OLED.

The display size is 6.43 inches, which delivers a full HD resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It features a punch-hole display and an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

At the back, there are three cameras with an LED flash inside the narrow camera plate. The camera is rumored to be a 50MP wide, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP portrait lens. The selfie camera of the new phone has a 32MP sensor behind it.

The leaked images show the steel grey edition of Nord 2. But it will include more color options on the official release. It will also feature a USB type C interface and a speaker grille on the frame.

It is further added that the new OnePlus Nord 2 will be the first phone to have a MediaTek chip installed instead of Qualcomm. It will feature a gaming processor, Dimensity 1200, and 4500 mAh battery capacity. Up to 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage round off the setup.