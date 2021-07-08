Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan can earn $5 billion through exports of precious stones

Web DeskWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 01:35 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan can earn $5 billion through exports of precious stones

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has the potential of earning $5 billion annually through the exports of precious stones, which will have a positive impact on the national economy and create millions of jobs.

This was informed during a meeting of the Gems, Jewellery and Minerals Task Force, which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Currently, Pakistan has reserves of 99 types of precious stones and is the eighth largest producer in the world. Moreover, according to conservative estimates, Pakistan consumes 200 tonnes of gold annually. With effective legislation and better management of this sector, it will be transformed into a major export industry, the meeting participants said.

The gems and jewellery has been given industry status and its implementation will be ensured as per the strategy of the task force. To increase exports, special attention will be given to export promotion for which assistance will also be sought from the Pakistani embassies.

In addition, a gems and jewellery city will be set up to pool resources, provide one-window operations to address the problems being faced by the sector and provision of incentives to investors. The meeting was also informed that initially, a public-private partnership model will be adopted with the help of the existing resources. Pakistan will also actively seek sector-related certifications for access to international markets.

The participants also said the standards of precious stones and precious metals would be brought at par with the internationally recognised standards.

The meeting was also informed that despite the availability of research resources in this field, no significant progress has been made. According to the strategy, all modern standards will be introduced by utilising the research sector.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on the establishment of the mineral city. An area has been identified for the chemical and mineral industry in Pakistan where industrial value addition from crude minerals will not only help reduce imports but also increase exports.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government was restructuring the sector with modern technology by changing the traditional practices of the minerals and precious stones sector, and directed for utilising all the resources that are being wasted.

He stressed a schedule to implement this strategy with clear-cut timelines, and directed to eradicate the existing barriers for investors.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Chinese investment in Pakistan to expedite once Covid subsides: adviser
2 mins ago
Chinese investment in Pakistan to expedite once Covid subsides: adviser

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic had restricted the movement of investors, especially from...
China Rice import Pakistan
55 mins ago
China approves rice import from 7 more Pakistani firms

ISLAMABAD: China has allowed another seven Pakistani rice units to export the...
Tax committee to formulate rules for imposition of penalty
2 hours ago
Tax committee to formulate rules for imposition of penalty

KARACHI: The tax authorities have constituted a committee of senior officials of...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
9 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today on 8th July 2021, Check currency...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
9 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market on, 8th July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
10 hours ago
Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 8th July 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Chinese investment in Pakistan to expedite once Covid subsides: adviser
2 mins ago
Chinese investment in Pakistan to expedite once Covid subsides: adviser

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic had restricted the movement of investors, especially from...
Nadia Hussain
10 mins ago
Why Nadia Hussain is winning hearts?

At a big event like the Hum Style Awards, one would expect...
Burhan Wani 5th martyrdom anniversary
14 mins ago
Qureshi Pays Glowing tribute To Burhan Wani On His 5th Martyrdom Anniversary

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), Hurriyat leaders have paid...
Pakistan Economy
24 mins ago
Pakistan’s economy right on track to sustainable growth: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government had laid solid foundations of the economy to promote...