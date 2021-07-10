Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan, China to continue to work at UN for peace: Ambassador Akram

Web DeskWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 03:08 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan China

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan and China will continue to work hand-in-hand at the United Nations to advance the noble cause of peace and development, Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram said.

In a message to the UN community on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), he said, the founding of CPC in 1921 was a “seminal event” in the world history, as it has led the Chinese people from the depths of poverty and despair to the heights of achievement for which tributes must be paid to the country’s great leaders – Chairman Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping and President Xi Jinping.

Ambassador Akram said: “China has undergone astounding transformation and national consolidation – China’s achievement – the elimination of poverty; installation of modern infrastructure and industry, leadership in global manufacturing and trade, path breaking technological breakthroughs – are unprecedented in the annals of history.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that China’s success is something we hope to emulate in Pakistan.”

“Pakistan supports China’s efforts to safeguard world peace, reinvigorate multilateralism, preserve international order and contribute to [the] global development,” he said.

Ambassador Akram said: “Our time-tested friendship with China, and the CPEC [China Pakistan Economic Corridor], which is the project of the BRI [Belt and Road Initiative], provides an enduring framework for the continued strengthening of the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.”

“And, our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership remains a strong anchor for peace, progress and prosperity,” he added.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Hunger Outpacing Pandemic, Kills 11 People Every Minute In World
34 mins ago
Hunger Outpacing Pandemic, Kills 11 People Every Minute In World

Oxfam, an organization focusing on the alleviation of global poverty said that 11...
Israeli Settlements In Occupied West Bank Are War Crimes: UN
2 hours ago
Israeli Settlements In Occupied West Bank Are War Crimes: UN

A UN human rights investigator has said that Israeli settlements and the...
UK: Airlines Take Legal Action Against Travel Bans
4 hours ago
UK: Airlines Take Legal Action Against Travel Bans

A group of British airports and airlines have launched legal action against...
taliban afghanistan
17 hours ago
Taliban claim 85% of Afghan region under their control

The Afghan Taliban claimed that 85% of Afghanistan's territory was under their...
Investment opportunities in UAE
23 hours ago
Pakistani businessmen invited to explore investment opportunities in UAE

KARACHI: The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has...
Bangladesh factory fire
24 hours ago
Dozens Killed In Horrifying Bangladesh Fire Incident, Building Still In Flames

A huge fire in Bangladesh has killed more than 52 people in...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Umar Akmal
11 mins ago
Umar Akmal Files FIR Against Fans Following Quarrel Over Autograph

Fans who came to get autographs from national cricketer Umar Akmal had...
Zero-Carbon Shipping
17 mins ago
Zero-carbon shipping: A sea of opportunities for developing countries

KARACHI: The obstruction of the Suez Canal earlier this year served as...
Hunger Outpacing Pandemic, Kills 11 People Every Minute In World
34 mins ago
Hunger Outpacing Pandemic, Kills 11 People Every Minute In World

Oxfam, an organization focusing on the alleviation of global poverty said that 11...
Bilawal Is Dreaming Of Gaining Power Through Flattery Of US: Khurrum Sher Zaman
49 mins ago
Bilawal Is Dreaming Of Gaining Power Through Flattery Of US: Khurrum Sher Zaman

President PTI Karachi Khurrum Sher Zaman while commenting on Bilawal Bhutto's upcoming...