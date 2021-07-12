Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan closely monitoring fast-changing Afghan situation: minister

Web DeskWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 04:31 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan closely monitoring fast-changing Afghan situation: minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is closely monitoring the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan, a senior government official said on Monday.

In a tweet, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that every effort was being made to move forward through a peaceful and all-encompassing system of government in Kabul.

“But even if it does not happen, its effects will not be allowed to come inside Pakistan and our Afghan policy is in Pakistan’s interest,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said in unequivocal terms that Pakistan would be part of the peace efforts but not war, he said, adding that Pakistan’s land was not being used against Afghanistan and hopefully Afghanistan’s land will also not be used against Pakistan.

The country’s political and parliamentary leadership had a consensus on the principle of non-interference, the minister added.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Govt releases 100% funds allocated under PSDP for petroleum sector
3 mins ago
Govt releases 100% funds allocated under PSDP for petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has provided 100 per cent funds, amounting to...
Kashmiris Will Not Vote For Flour And Sugar Thieves: Maryam Nawaz
1 hour ago
Kashmiris Will Not Vote For Flour And Sugar Thieves: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N),...
Millie Bobby
1 hour ago
Millie Bobby Brown is rumored to be dating Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked dating rumors last month when...
Global Village announces winners of ‘Future Business Minds’ competition
1 hour ago
Global Village announces winners of ‘Future Business Minds’ competition

DUBAI: Global Village, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and wider region’s leading...
Drunken Noodles
1 hour ago
Drunken Noodles: Follow this super simple recipe to make this

Drunken noodles are fiery and mouthwateringly tasty. Check out this simple recipe...
Maryam Safdar Is A Certified Liar: Farrukh Habib
1 hour ago
Maryam Safdar Is A Certified Liar: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib has said that Maryam Safdar...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Govt releases 100% funds allocated under PSDP for petroleum sector
3 mins ago
Govt releases 100% funds allocated under PSDP for petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has provided 100 per cent funds, amounting to...
Kashmiris Will Not Vote For Flour And Sugar Thieves: Maryam Nawaz
1 hour ago
Kashmiris Will Not Vote For Flour And Sugar Thieves: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N),...
Millie Bobby
1 hour ago
Millie Bobby Brown is rumored to be dating Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked dating rumors last month when...
Global Village announces winners of ‘Future Business Minds’ competition
1 hour ago
Global Village announces winners of ‘Future Business Minds’ competition

DUBAI: Global Village, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and wider region’s leading...