Pakistan closely monitoring fast-changing Afghan situation: minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is closely monitoring the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan, a senior government official said on Monday.

In a tweet, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that every effort was being made to move forward through a peaceful and all-encompassing system of government in Kabul.

“But even if it does not happen, its effects will not be allowed to come inside Pakistan and our Afghan policy is in Pakistan’s interest,” he said.

افغانستان میں بدلتی صورتحال پر گہری نظر ہے، پوری کوشش ہے کابل میں ایک پر امن اور سب کی رائے پر مبنی نظام حکومت کے ذریعے آگے بڑھا جائے لیکن اگر ایسا نہ ہوا تو بھی ہاکستان کے اندر اس کے اثرات نہیں آنے دیں گے، ہماری افغان پالیسی پاکستان کے مفاد پر ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 12, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said in unequivocal terms that Pakistan would be part of the peace efforts but not war, he said, adding that Pakistan’s land was not being used against Afghanistan and hopefully Afghanistan’s land will also not be used against Pakistan.

The country’s political and parliamentary leadership had a consensus on the principle of non-interference, the minister added.