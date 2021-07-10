Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM directs early completion of ERRA projects

Web DeskWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 02:49 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
ERRA Projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) to complete the ongoing projects on a fast-track basis for facilitating the people.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review ERRA’s ongoing reconstruction and development projects.

The prime minister was apprised that since its inception in 2006, ERRA had so far completed 75 per cent of its total development portfolio of 14,704 projects, whereas 14 per cent were currently under construction.

These under construction projects included 885 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 1,214 projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Umar Akmal
11 mins ago
Umar Akmal Files FIR Against Fans Following Quarrel Over Autograph

Fans who came to get autographs from national cricketer Umar Akmal had...
Zero-Carbon Shipping
18 mins ago
Zero-carbon shipping: A sea of opportunities for developing countries

KARACHI: The obstruction of the Suez Canal earlier this year served as...
Pakistan China
31 mins ago
Pakistan, China to continue to work at UN for peace: Ambassador Akram

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan and China will continue to work hand-in-hand at the...
Hunger Outpacing Pandemic, Kills 11 People Every Minute In World
34 mins ago
Hunger Outpacing Pandemic, Kills 11 People Every Minute In World

Oxfam, an organization focusing on the alleviation of global poverty said that 11...
Bilawal Is Dreaming Of Gaining Power Through Flattery Of US: Khurrum Sher Zaman
49 mins ago
Bilawal Is Dreaming Of Gaining Power Through Flattery Of US: Khurrum Sher Zaman

President PTI Karachi Khurrum Sher Zaman while commenting on Bilawal Bhutto's upcoming...
Israeli Settlements In Occupied West Bank Are War Crimes: UN
2 hours ago
Israeli Settlements In Occupied West Bank Are War Crimes: UN

A UN human rights investigator has said that Israeli settlements and the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Umar Akmal
11 mins ago
Umar Akmal Files FIR Against Fans Following Quarrel Over Autograph

Fans who came to get autographs from national cricketer Umar Akmal had...
Zero-Carbon Shipping
18 mins ago
Zero-carbon shipping: A sea of opportunities for developing countries

KARACHI: The obstruction of the Suez Canal earlier this year served as...
Pakistan China
31 mins ago
Pakistan, China to continue to work at UN for peace: Ambassador Akram

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan and China will continue to work hand-in-hand at the...
Hunger Outpacing Pandemic, Kills 11 People Every Minute In World
34 mins ago
Hunger Outpacing Pandemic, Kills 11 People Every Minute In World

Oxfam, an organization focusing on the alleviation of global poverty said that 11...