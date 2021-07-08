Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM satisfied over construction sector boom

Web DeskWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 06:21 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory witnessed in the construction sector as a result of the government’s incentives.

In a meeting with Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA) chairman Lt-Gen Anwar Ali Haider (Retd), the prime minister appreciated the pace of development work that continued despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, the Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority chairman briefed the prime minister about the projects, particularly related to the low-cost housing.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Burhan Muzaffar Wani
12 mins ago
FO pays rich tribute to Burhan Muzaffar Wani

The Foreign Office on Thursday paid rich tribute to prominent Kashmiri youth...
Pakistan Vs England
20 mins ago
Pakistan Vs England 1st ODI: 8 Down as Pakistan struggle in Cardiff

Pakistan Vs England: Pakistan's ODI campaign against England has started on a...
Working out or taking medicine to lower blood pressure is not as effective as a 5-minute breathing exercise
29 mins ago
Medication is not as effective as this 5-minute breathing exercise

The five-minute workout called "strength training for your breathing muscles" by experts...
fourth wave of Covid
57 mins ago
Complete lockdown not to be imposed in fourth wave of Covid: Umar

ISLAMABAD: The government would not impose complete lockdown during the fourth wave...
Pakistan Vs England
1 hour ago
Pakistan Vs England 1st ODI: England debuts five players

Pakistan Vs England: Pakistan's ODI campaign against England has started on a...
Hattar Economic Zone
1 hour ago
Minister briefed about investment in Hattar Economic Zone

ISLAMABAD: Ghani Chemicals Industries chief executive officer Atique Ahmad Khan briefed Federal...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Burhan Muzaffar Wani
12 mins ago
FO pays rich tribute to Burhan Muzaffar Wani

The Foreign Office on Thursday paid rich tribute to prominent Kashmiri youth...
Pakistan Vs England
20 mins ago
Pakistan Vs England 1st ODI: 8 Down as Pakistan struggle in Cardiff

Pakistan Vs England: Pakistan's ODI campaign against England has started on a...
Working out or taking medicine to lower blood pressure is not as effective as a 5-minute breathing exercise
29 mins ago
Medication is not as effective as this 5-minute breathing exercise

The five-minute workout called "strength training for your breathing muscles" by experts...
fourth wave of Covid
57 mins ago
Complete lockdown not to be imposed in fourth wave of Covid: Umar

ISLAMABAD: The government would not impose complete lockdown during the fourth wave...