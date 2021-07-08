PM satisfied over construction sector boom

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory witnessed in the construction sector as a result of the government’s incentives.

In a meeting with Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA) chairman Lt-Gen Anwar Ali Haider (Retd), the prime minister appreciated the pace of development work that continued despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, the Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority chairman briefed the prime minister about the projects, particularly related to the low-cost housing.