Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she spends time in New York City, See Photos

Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she visits her New York City restaurant. She posted a few pictures from her evening on social media.

Priyanka, who launched her career as an entrepreneur earlier this year with the opening of Sona, an Indian restaurant in New York, is overjoyed as she returns to her restaurant. The worldwide icon took to social media to post a lovely set of photos she took while enjoying an evening at her new eatery.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Timeless India all within the heart of New York City.”

PeeCee looks stunning in the images, and she looked to be having a great time at the restaurant.

During her restaurant’s big opening earlier this year, the Sky is Pink star was busy filming Citadel in London. She was present at the opening ceremony. She had recently published photos from her time in London, as well as what she planned to do with her leisure time in between sessions.