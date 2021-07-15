Realme GT Master Edition Reveals Two Versions Coming

Realme GT Master Edition was teased by Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase earlier this month. He shared some pictures taken from the phone which will be featuring the Kodak lens.

Another phone with the model number RMX3366 also claimed to be a part of the Realme [otfilio of upcoming devices.

The Chief Marketing officer posted a photo of the phone earlier today. On the other hand, a video was also posted on Realme’s official page on Weibo. The video shows the two phones, reportedly the two variants of Realme Gt Master Edition, with different camera setups.

The two phones share one common feature, the leatherback, which is designed by Naoto Fukusawa – a Japanese designer that has been in partnership with Realme for some time.

The backs are just like a suitcase because sometimes a phone is all you need when you travel.

Both phones have a triple camera setup. But one of them has a pill-shaped main dual-LED flash with two more underneath the trio of shooters. the same concept was also used by OPPO in the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G, but that device used a quad-camera setup and a periscope lens. It can be assumed that Realme GT Master Edition will be unique.

Some of the specifications were revealed in the previous leaks.

The phone will feature a Snapdragon 778G processor, a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It will also be featuring a 120Hz AMOLED display, combined with a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The point to focus on is that what will be the difference between the two variants. The answer to this will be unveiled on July 21 when the official launch will take place in China.