Recipe: Beat the summer heat with a frozen dessert of mango

A perfect way to cool down on a hot summer day is to indulge in a frozen dessert of mango and with the king of fruits ruling the current season, we decided to make a vegan one at home which can last for up to 5-7 days. Ditch unhealthy fats and calories and tick your vitamin C intake for the day with a refreshing glass of vegan mango served with coconut cream.

Check out the recipe of vegan mango with coconut cream and the health benefits of the fruit below.

Ingredients:

3 cups Mango, in cubes

1 cup Cold Water

1/3 cup Sugar

1 Lemon, squeezed

Ingredients for cream:

1 cup Coconut cream

1 tbsp. Corn Starch

1 tbsp. Water

1 tbsp. Sugar

Method:

Add lemon juice to the mango cubes and refrigerate for 1 hour. Process mango with sugar and water in a food processor, pulse until soft. Taste and add a bit more sugar if needed.

Place it in a sealed container and freeze (at least 4 hours). Dissolve corn starch in water, heat coconut cream to medium heat in a pot, and add the dissolved corn starch and sugar.

Stir constantly until it thickens. Let it cool. Remove mango sorbet from the freezer and scoop it out. Serve with coconut cream.