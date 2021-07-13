Rumoured couple Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Together In England

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship for some time now.

A picture published by actress Athiya Shetty on Instagram a few days ago caused a stir on the internet, with fans asking if she was in England with KL Rahul, who is working with Team India for the five-match Test series against England, which begins in August. Another indicator that both were in England at the same time was the fact that they both shared a photo from the same location in Southampton.

The alleged couple has now verified their relationship by posting separate images of themselves lounging with a mutual buddy on their different Instagram accounts. Sonali Fabiani, the founder of Altry. While Athiya’s picture showed her and Sonali at a restaurant, KL Rahul’s picture showed him standing with Sonali on the street, his picture answering the question “What are you doing right now?

Athiya Shetty isn’t the only one in England; her brother Ahan Shetty is also in England. Recently, the famous star kid was spotted having fun with KL Rahul on the streets of London. The cricketer uploaded two photos of the boys from the city wearing black twinning outfits. He wrote, “Happy vibes (sic),” tagging Ahan on the post.