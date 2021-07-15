Samsung Galaxy A03s Certified bt FCC; Battery Specs Revealed

Samsung Galaxy A03s has been a hot topic of several leaks since May. Most of the key specifications are already revealed. However, the battery capacity, which was unknown until now, has been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy A03s was recently certified by FCC. The certification reveals that the phone has a 5,000 mAh battery. It was also suggested that the launch is near.

There is nothing else mentioned in the documentation.

According to previous rumors, the phone is slated to arrive with a 6.5″ IPS LCD display. It will have a plastic back.

It will be featuring a triple camera setup; a 13MP wide with AF, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth camera lens. The main camera can record videos up to 1080P at 30fps.

It will have a water notch display, that will house a 5MP selfie shooter inside it.

Samsung Galaxy A03s will have a side-mounted fingerprint. This means that the power button will have two functions, which will make it easier to unlock the device in an instant.

The phone will host a MediaTek helio G35 gaming processor at its core. It will be available in two variants; 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB.

The phone will run Android 11 based One UI 3.1 out of the box. However, there are no reports of software support for this phone.