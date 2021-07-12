Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sara Ali Khan lifts her bestie with both hands, Watch video

Raba NoorWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 08:46 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is not just beautiful, she is strong and fit too. A video of the actor lifting her bestie, also called Sara, was shared by the actor as her Instagram Stories.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the video the Simmba actress can be seen wearing a printed short dress, picking up her friend with both her hands and lifting her up. The friend has her hands around the actor’s neck for support as the actor says: “Sara, just try.” Her hapless friend is heard saying: “Put me down.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Hrithik Roshan
47 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo in a Bihari accent, watch video

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared a behind the scene video in which...
Anushka Sharma
20 hours ago
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate 6 month birthday of Vamika

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has shared a bunch of beautiful pictures on...
1 day ago
Akshay Kumar gains weight for Aanand L Rai’s ”Raksha Bandhan”

Akshay Kumar gains weight for his upcoming film ''Raksha Bandhan'', says ‘Allowed...
Naseeruddin shah
1 day ago
Dilip Kumar and I were admitted to the same hospital: Naseeruddin Shah

Senior Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has revealed that he and Dilip Kumar...
Taapsee Pannu
1 day ago
Taapsee Pannu celebrates her boyfriend Mathias Boe’s birthday

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu celebrated her boyfriend, Mathias Boe's birthday with her sister...
Kareena Kapoor Pregnancy Bible
1 day ago
Kareena Kapoor Exhibits Her Pregnancy Experiences In Her New Book

Bollywood's beauty queen Kareena Kapoor Khan has announced the launch of her...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PDM protest Sheikh Rasheed
4 mins ago
PTI govt pledges transparent elections in AJK

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government...
Pakistan should join digital development process for speedy growth: President Alvi
7 mins ago
Pakistan should join digital development process for speedy growth: President Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan should join...
World Bank
15 mins ago
World Bank and IMF support CBDCs at G20

The IMF, the World Bank, and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)...
Pakistan, Tajikistan FMs vow to strengthen economic ties
21 mins ago
Pakistan, Tajikistan FMs vow to strengthen economic ties

DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin...