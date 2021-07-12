Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Saudi Arabia allows entry to Pakistanis vaccinated with Chinese vaccine

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 01:03 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Saudi citizens banned from traveling to 13 countries

Saudi Arabia has allowed Pakistanis vaccinated with Chinese inoculation against the coronavirus (COVID-19) to enter the Kingdom.

However, authorities said, they will have to get a supporter shot of the Covid-19 vaccine commanded by Saudi Arabia upon arrival in the Kingdom.

Besides two doses of the Chinese vaccine, Pakistani nationals will be obligated to get a booster shot, the authorities said, adding the condition of a negative PCR test for all such travelers also remains in place.

The Kingdom has accepted four Covid vaccines, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson for emergency use.

Earlier, the Kingdom had issued a list of suggested vaccines, which does not contain vaccines mass-produced in China.

Most Pakistanis are being vaccinated with Chinese vaccines, including Sinopharm, Sinovac, and single-dose CanSino.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Health Workers
51 mins ago
Another 15 healthcare workers contracted with COVID-19: Sources

In the past 24 hours, 15 more healthcare workers are infested while...
corona in bangladesh
2 days ago
Bangladesh secures 17.5 million coronavirus vaccines after caseload crosses 1 million

Bangladesh has closed deals for 17.5 million more coronavirus vaccine doses, the...
corona in punjab
2 days ago
Counters to be set at public places to check Covid vaccination certificates, Punjab

The government of Punjab reintroduced its strategies against Covid-19, deciding to set...
coronavirus Pakistan
3 days ago
Covid-19 positive cases ratio increase to 3.65% in Pakistan

The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has an overwhelming jumped to 3.65...
Coronavirus
3 days ago
Vaccine certificate mandatory to enter public places: Sindh

Due to the increasing fear of the fourth Covid wave across the...
Can Australia contain the Covid Delta variant
4 days ago
What is the Delta variant and how can we stay protected from the virus

The World Health Organization(WHO) recently studied the Delta variant, which was first...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Elon Musk
23 mins ago
Tesla can now be bought for bitcoin, Elon Musk tweeted

Tesla customers can now purchase electric vehicles using bitcoin, according to Elon...
Home remedies
47 mins ago
Top 5 Home remedies for treating common monsoon illnesses

Moreover, there are many home remedies that can help treat and prevent...
Health Workers
51 mins ago
Another 15 healthcare workers contracted with COVID-19: Sources

In the past 24 hours, 15 more healthcare workers are infested while...
Varun Dhawan
55 mins ago
Varun Dhawan drinks plant protein powder; learn about the advantages

Varun Dhawan has been putting in a lot of effort for his...