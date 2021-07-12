Saudi Arabia allows entry to Pakistanis vaccinated with Chinese vaccine

Saudi Arabia has allowed Pakistanis vaccinated with Chinese inoculation against the coronavirus (COVID-19) to enter the Kingdom.

However, authorities said, they will have to get a supporter shot of the Covid-19 vaccine commanded by Saudi Arabia upon arrival in the Kingdom.

Besides two doses of the Chinese vaccine, Pakistani nationals will be obligated to get a booster shot, the authorities said, adding the condition of a negative PCR test for all such travelers also remains in place.

The Kingdom has accepted four Covid vaccines, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson for emergency use.

Earlier, the Kingdom had issued a list of suggested vaccines, which does not contain vaccines mass-produced in China.

Most Pakistanis are being vaccinated with Chinese vaccines, including Sinopharm, Sinovac, and single-dose CanSino.