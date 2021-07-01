Double Click 728 x 90
Shahid Afridi Demands Compensation For families of PK-8303 crash victims

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 12:07 pm
Shahid Afridi meets families of PK-8303 air crash victims

Former Pakistan’s cricket captain Shahid Afridi has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to repay relatives of those who died in the PK-8303 air crash last year.

The all-rounder, Afridi, posted a tweet in which he can be seen meeting relatives of the victims of the tragic PK-8303 crash.

“Families of the victims of PIA 8303 plane crash are already bearing the loss of their loved ones. Not clearing the dues furthermore exacerbates their situation,” wrote the former captain.

“Requesting Arshad Malik, @Official_PIA @ImranKhanPTI to look into this matter & to help alleviate their pain,” he added.

PIA Plane Crash – Tragic PK-8303 Incident

A year back, 98 passengers and flight crew members, including supermodel Zara Abid had died in a PIA plane crash.

The PIA plane had crashed into a residential area near Model Colony in Karachi’s Malir neighbourhood after losing its engines. The PK-8303 tragedy has become the third most horrifying incident in aviation disaster in the country’s history.

An investigation into the plane crash, however, still remains unresolved.

According to a preliminary investigation report prepared by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board, the pilots were not focused and their lack of concentration caused the crash.

During the ill-fated flight, the pilots made a first landing attempt and the plane briefly touched the ground multiple times, before attempting to land for a second time.

