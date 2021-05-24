Shahid Afridi forestalled to play remaining PSL 6 matches

Shahid Afridi, former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, was ruled out of PSL 6 due to a back injury.

Multan Sultans star all-rounder Shahid Afridi dropped out of the Pakistan Super League 6 due to suffering from a back injury.

‘Boom Boom’ will not be able to represent Multan Sultans in the remaining matches of the league which are to be played in Abu Dhabi.

The international Pakistani cricketer was training for the matches when he felt pain in his lower back.

While training for the remainder of @thePSLt20, I felt lower back pain & had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team @MultanSultans. I am heartbroken 💔 as I was practicing and training really hard. pic.twitter.com/OjaHD1w9cg — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 24, 2021

Physicians have advised him to rest for a few weeks after examining his injury.

Asif Afridi has been included in the squad of Multan Sultans in place of Shahid Afridi.

The schedule of the remaining Pakistan Super League sixth edition (PSL 6) has been delayed as the travel plan was not issued.

According to the details, the charter flights to Abu Dhabi will depart on May 26.

On the other hand, players participating in the PSL 6 remaining matches have got themselves tested for coronavirus before leaving for UAE.