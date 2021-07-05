Double Click 728 x 90
Shariq TahirWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 05:21 pm
Shoaib Malik sends his best wishes to all KPL teams

Former Pakistani cricket captain Shoaib Malik congratulated all the players selected to compete in the first Kashmir Premier League (KPL), which begins on August 6 in Muzaffarabad.

Shoaib Malik said, “Wishing the very best to all the teams taking part in the first draft of #KPL2021 looking forward to an exciting tournament from next month… #KheloAazadiSe.”

The Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Lions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions will compete in the cricket event. According to the KPL website, the teams will participate in 18 matches over the course of 10 days during the event, which is scheduled to take place from August 6th to August 17th, 2021.

Shoaib Malik will captain Mirpur Royals, while Shadab Khan will captain Bagh Stallions, Muhammed Hafeez will captain Muzaffarabad Tigers, Imad Wasim will captain Overseas Warriors, Fakhar Zaman will captain Kotli Lions, and Shahid Afridi, who is also the KPL brand ambassador, will captain Rawalakot Hawks.

Here is the official song of the KPL event:

