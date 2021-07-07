Double Click 728 x 90
Sindh takes main step to control cheating and paper leak in examinations

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 12:40 am
Legislation enacted to promote students without examinations

The Sindh Home Department has enforced Section 144 for the fair deportment of matriculation and intermediate exams across the province and professed all examination centers as ‘restricted areas’.

The Sindh authorities have decided to impose Section 144 to stop cheating and question paper leaks across the province.

Whereas, the general public has been barred to go inside the centers where annual examinations of matric and intermediate students are being directed.

Under the limitations, examination centers have been professed as restricted areas and only those admit cards and duty staff will be allowed to go inside the examination centers while the practice of mobile phones during exam hours will be barred.

 

