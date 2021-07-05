Double Click 728 x 90
Sonam Kapoor speaks up against the pay differences in Bollywood

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 11:10 am
Sonam Kapoor halloween

Sonam Kapoor, the gorgeous Bollywood actress, has spoken out about the increasing pay disparity in the Hindi film business.

In an interview with Mid Day, the Neerja actress expressed her displeasure with male actors being paid more than their female counterparts.

She said, “The pay gap is ridiculous. I can stand up to it, but then I don’t get those roles, and I’m okay with that. I can afford to do that. I realised over the past two or three years that I have no right to judge anybody. I’m privileged, so making difficult choices isn’t really [expletive] difficult.”

After that, the actress talked about her new film Blind, which she shot during the pandemic.

Sonam remembered how, throughout the production, she wore white glasses that blocked her vision, allowing her to play the role of a blind cop.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

“It was intense. We were starting at 3 pm and shooting until 4 am. You’d wake up and have one hour of daylight,” said Sonam.

