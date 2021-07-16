Sonya Hussyn Rings In Her Birthday With Her Fellow Stars
Sonya Hussyn Celebrates Her Birthday bash with close friends and family.
The leading actress of the Pakistan showbiz industry Sonya Hussayn turned a year older yesterday on the 15th of July and she celebrated her special day surrounded by her fellow stars and family. Wishes poured in for the actress she was showered with love by her friends and fans.
Celebrating her birthday zealously, the gorgeous Sonya Hussyn Turning to her Instagram handle, Actress has shared beautiful photos of her birthday.
In the picture, Sonya is seen surrounded by balloons and cupcakes. She is seen sitting in the middle with a cupcake in her hand, all set to blow the candle and cut her birthday cake. She captioned the picture as, “Birthday filled with dher sara love”, the Saraab star wrote’.
View this post on Instagram
Actress also shared beautiful videos of her birthday on her Insta Story.
The charismatic diva has proved to be a torchbearer for future actresses with her impeccable skills.
The actress is popular for her work Her famous dramas include “Kisey Chahun”,” Hasil”, “Aisi hai Tanhai”,” Ishq Zahe Naseeb”, and “Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida”.
Earlier, Sonya Hussyn was under fine for scrutinizing Mahira Khan’s choice for starring in the Bollywood film Raees.
Hussayn’s remarks did not sit well with filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy who slammed Sonya for her comments.
Read More
BOL Beats Latest Song ‘Ishq Hoya’ is Out Now
The wait is over as the BOL Beats soulful track “Ishq Hoya”...
Sonya Hussyn Rings In Her Birthday With Her Fellow Stars
Sonya Hussyn Celebrates Her Birthday bash with close friends and family. The...
Are Mahira Khan and Tom Cruise working together?
Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress. She is best known for portraying...
Maya Ali’s clothing brand: MAYA PRET-A-PORTER
Maya Ali is one of Pakistan's well-known actresses; in addition to...
Machine Gun Kelly had a Megan Fox poster in his bedroom
American actress and model Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly aren’t...