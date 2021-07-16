Sonya Hussyn Rings In Her Birthday With Her Fellow Stars

Sonya Hussyn Celebrates Her Birthday bash with close friends and family.

The leading actress of the Pakistan showbiz industry Sonya Hussayn turned a year older yesterday on the 15th of July and she celebrated her special day surrounded by her fellow stars and family. Wishes poured in for the actress she was showered with love by her friends and fans.

Celebrating her birthday zealously, the gorgeous Sonya Hussyn Turning to her Instagram handle, Actress has shared beautiful photos of her birthday.

In the picture, Sonya is seen surrounded by balloons and cupcakes. She is seen sitting in the middle with a cupcake in her hand, all set to blow the candle and cut her birthday cake. She captioned the picture as, “Birthday filled with dher sara love”, the Saraab star wrote’.

Actress also shared beautiful videos of her birthday on her Insta Story.

The charismatic diva has proved to be a torchbearer for future actresses with her impeccable skills.

The actress is popular for her work Her famous dramas include “Kisey Chahun”,” Hasil”, “Aisi hai Tanhai”,” Ishq Zahe Naseeb”, and “Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida”.

Earlier, Sonya Hussyn was under fine for scrutinizing Mahira Khan’s choice for starring in the Bollywood film Raees.

Hussayn’s remarks did not sit well with filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy who slammed Sonya for her comments.