Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sonya Hussyn reacts to Sharmeen pulling her down for old comments

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 12:59 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Sharmeen lashes Sonya

Sonya Hussyn has responded after filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy called her out for “dissing” Mahira Khan in a 2018 interview.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy believes actor Sonya Hussyn will never be Mahira Khan and does not like her previous comments about her.

Hussyn’s words from a 2018 interview were recirculated in the article. On August 12, 2018, she appeared on Yasir Hussain’s After Moon Show.

Reacting to Sharmeen Obaid’s remark in which she was targeting Sonya Hussyn for making a comment against Mahira Khan, Sonya wrote: “Pulling one woman down while putting up another in full view of public and talking about upbringing!” Hussyn said in an Instagram Story.

“Besides, the pandemic has given too much extra time to some people to “dis” others by taking things out of context,” she said.

One of the questions Hussyn was asked was if she were Mahira Khan, which film would she not do: Verna, Raees, or Ho Mann Jahaan.

Hussyn chose Raees. “Why, because you don’t want to work with Shah Rukh Khan?’ asked the host.

“No, never,” replied Hussyn. “It was never my dream to work with Shah Rukh Khan. My dream is that your character should be such that you are seen and you’re not just a side character to a hero,” she explained.

Chinoy didn’t seem to like what she said and replied to the Grazia Pakistan post. “Don’t think you’ll ever be Mahirah Khan so you won’t ever get to say no – don’t diss other women in the industry, [it] reflects poorly on you and your upbringing,” she wrote.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

AirCar prototype completes its first ever inter-city flight
7 mins ago
AirCar prototype completes its first inter-city flight

The name "flying car" is a bit misleading. Many of the vehicles...
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue
19 mins ago
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, Twitter was down for various users...
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch
22 mins ago
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch

The high-quality press renders of the Oppo A16 have appeared on Twitter...
UN Chief India pallet guns against children
32 mins ago
UN Chief Asks India To Halt Use Of Pellet Guns Against Kashmiri Children

The United Nations (UN) Chief António Guterres has asked India to halt...
Deep space black holes discovered preying on neutron stars
47 mins ago
Deep space black holes discovered preying on neutron stars

On January 5, 2020, astrophysicists detected a chirp from 900 million light-years...
Explorar Hotels and Resorts all set Launch in Thailand
58 mins ago
Explorar Hotels and Resorts all set Launch in Thailand

Explorar Hotels and Resorts is a brand launched by Pavilions Hotels and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

AirCar prototype completes its first ever inter-city flight
7 mins ago
AirCar prototype completes its first inter-city flight

The name "flying car" is a bit misleading. Many of the vehicles...
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue
19 mins ago
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, Twitter was down for various users...
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch
22 mins ago
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch

The high-quality press renders of the Oppo A16 have appeared on Twitter...
Bitcoin Cash to PKR
30 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 1st July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...