The trailer of Cinderella does an excellent job & leaves us wanting more

Hina Masood

04th Jul, 2021. 10:10 am
Cinderella

Cinderella will be released on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, according to Amazon, making it the ideal end-of-summer film to watch with the whole family. There won’t be much longer to wait for Amazon’s Cinderella adaption!

Grammy-nominated singer Camila Cabello, who will be making her acting debut as the film’s titular character, leads the cast of Amazon’s Cinderella.

 

Idina Menzel as Stepmother, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, James Corden as Footman, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Billy Porter as Fab G. Pierce Brosnan is also set to star in the film, though his role remains uncertain which has us wondering if he could be playing Cinderella’s deceased father.

With only a few months until the film’s debut, Amazon has published the first trailer for Cinderella, and it does an excellent job of leaving us wanting more!

A new teaser for Sony and Amazon’s upcoming Cinderella remake has been released, featuring a first look at the film as well as a new poster.

The Camila Cabello Cinderella Movie Released Its First Trailer, and It&#39;s Magic | Glamour

Cinderella will premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video service this year, rather than in cinemas, as was initially planned.

Cinderella was originally scheduled to premiere in February 2021, however, it was pushed out to July. The picture was sold to Amazon in May due to the uncertainties of the theatre business.

