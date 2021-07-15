The US has formed a task force to combat ransomware

Syed AhadWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 12:14 am
ransomware

The White House has established a specific ransomware task force to combat cyberattacks and to focus on identifying cryptocurrency transactions engaged in them, according to sources.

According to the report, the subject was discussed yesterday during a virtual briefing with members of Congress.

The new section will evaluate and track crypto transactions that impacted firms and institutions have sent or will send to ransomware attackers as part of the planned campaign.

Such attacks, in particular, have shown to be exceedingly disruptive and damaging to even huge worldwide corporations.

The attack on Colonial Pipeline, an American gasoline pipeline company, resulted in fuel shortages across the Southeastern United States, and is one of the most high-profile recent cases.

In the end, the firm reportedly offered the DarkSide hacker organisation. “nearly $5 million” in “untraceable cryptocurrency.” Federal authorities, on the other hand, were eventually able to retrieve roughly $4.4 million in Bitcoin.

Adsense 300 x 250

Read More

Busta Rhymes
42 mins ago
Busta Rhymes is looking to invest in crypto

Trevor George Smith Jr, better known as Busta Rhymes, is considering a...
Pakistan stocks continue bullish trend; gain 136.79 points
4 hours ago
Pakistan stocks continue bullish trend; gain 136.79 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan’s equity market continued to witness a bullish session with...
FBR
4 hours ago
FBR asks ceramic tile retailers to install POS machines

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday asked the retailers...
Lack of infrastructure, utilities impeding new housing projects in Karachi: Habib
4 hours ago
Housing, construction finance posts sharp rise of Rs111 billion in FY21: SBP governor

KARACHI: The housing and construction finance registered a significant increase of Rs111...
Tevta
5 hours ago
Youth should be equipped with skill-based education: official

ISLAMABAD: The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) secretary Rai Manzoor...
Pakistan’s forex reserves rise to $23.297 billion
5 hours ago
Forex reserves drop $103 million to $24.312 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country declined $103 million to...