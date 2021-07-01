TikTok eliminates over seven million suspected underage accounts

In the first quarter of this year, TikTok terminated roughly 7.3 million accounts suspected of belonging to underage children.

According to the video-sharing platform, the profiles accounted for less than 1% of global users.

Children aged 13 and up are permitted to use the platform, which is extremely popular among teenagers.

This is the first time TikTok has made such information available in a Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

It stated that it hoped the information concerning underage users would “help the industry push forward when it comes to transparency and accountability around user safety”.

The report also stated:

61,951,327 videos were removed for violating the app’s rules, fewer than 1% of all videos uploaded

82% of them were removed before being viewed, 91% before any user reported them, and 93% within 24 hours of being posted

1,921,900 ads were rejected for violating advertising policies and guidelines

11,149,514 accounts in total were removed for violating guidelines and terms of service.

TikTok emphasized that it has implemented a number of measures to safeguard teenagers on the network, including restricting services such as private messaging and live-streaming to users aged 16 and up.

Those under the age of 16 will also have their accounts set to private by default, a feature that was implemented in January of this year.