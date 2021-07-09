Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

TikTok Influencers Forbidden from Promoting Cryptocurrencies

Syed AhadWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 11:15 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
tiktok

TikTok, a very popular video-sharing application that is partly responsible for the rise of meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, has banned its users from promoting cryptocurrencies,  stated British Newspaper.

Apart from cryptocurrency, TikTok has recently modified branded content policy which prohibits many other financial services and products, including loans, credit cards, and forex trading.

For promoting certain products, popular social media profiles are generally paid.

To cater to the app’s young consumers, several big fintech businesses, such as Revolut, would work with “fintok”(a very particular corner of the country’s fastest-growing social media app) influencers.

On the other hand, the new policy will put an end to such collaborations.

There were fears that some fraudulent users were looking for young people’s gullibility and with the lack of investment knowledge.

The firm has also improved its approach to user safety by implementing a system that deletes any films that breach its guidelines instantly:

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll begin using technology to automatically remove some types of violative content identified upon upload, in addition to removals confirmed by our Safety team.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Tik Tok job
2 hours ago
Will Tik Tok help its users to find a job?

The Tik Tok app has made an important announcement for its users....
Equity market
4 hours ago
Pakistan equity market plunges 490 points on lack of positive triggers

KARACHI: The equity market remained under pressure throughout the trading session on...
Private entities keen to supply 300mmcfd gas to industries
4 hours ago
Private entities keen to supply 300mmcfd gas to industries: SAPM

KARACHI: Several private entities have shown keen interest in providing 300mmcfd of...
4 hours ago
Pakistan’s maiden electric vehicle charging station opened in Karachi

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited and K-Electric Limited on Friday inaugurated the first...
Prices of kitchen items
4 hours ago
Prices of kitchen items post significant decline

ISLAMABAD: Prices of various kitchen items registered a significant decline during the...
SBP
4 hours ago
Islamic banking deposits rise 28.42% to Rs3.46 trillion: SBP

KARACHI: The deposits of Islamic banking system have recorded a sharp increase...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Faiza Saleem
6 mins ago
Faiza Saleem is on vacation with her friends in northern areas of Pakistan

Faiza Saleem is a Karachi-based lawyer turned comedian. She was Pakistan's first...
Lanka Premier League
7 mins ago
Lanka Premier League 2021 Has Been Rescheduled for November

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League has been postponed to...
balochistan oath cermony
11 mins ago
Syed Zahoor Agha took oath as the 25th governor of Balochistan

PTI's, Syed Zahoor Agha, on Friday took oath as the 25th governor...
BTS ARMY Playlist
12 mins ago
BTS first ever ARMY Playlist of solo released

The Korean boy band BTS recently dropped its official playlist featuring solo...