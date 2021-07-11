Tortured Body Of Model Recovered From DHA Lahore

The tortured body of model Nayab Nadeem has been found from a house located in the Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 5 area of ​​Lahore.

According to police, the body of a 29-year-old woman was found naked in a house located within the limits of Defense B Police Station, Lahore, who was allegedly strangled to death.

In this regard, the police said that the victim was identified as Nayab who has been associated with the modelling.

A case of murder has been registered in Defense B police station on the complaint of model Nayab’s half-brother Muhammad Ali.

The slain model is Nayab’s two half-brothers Muhammad Ali and Shibroz and they were unmarried.

According to police, the unidentified assailants tortured the victim and strangled her to death while the accused fled the scene.

Police say the victim’s half-brother, Muhammad Ali, said he went to his sister’s house and found her lying on the ground.

In the text of the FIR, the victim’s brother said that Nayab lived alone in his private house in Defense and he used to visit his sister daily.

The text added that he had picked up Nayab from home at 12pm on July 9 and left his sister at home after eating ice cream in the Gulberg area.

However, when he came to the victim’s house at 8 pm on July 10, the small door of the house was open and his mobile number was also locked. When he inspected the house, the main gate was closed and her car was in the garage, but the lattice of the bathroom window was broken.

The text of the FIR said that when the victim’s brothers entered the house, the body of her step-sister was found in the lounge and there were scars on her neck.

Police said that the victim was a model and the real facts regarding her murder will come to light in the post-mortem report.