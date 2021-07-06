The U.S. military said that it has concluded about more than 90 percent of its departure from Afghanistan.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said that the United States had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan ministry of defense.

Earlier it was reported that Tajikistan’s president ordered the deployment of 20,000 military soldiers to strengthen the border with Afghanistan after more than 1,000 Afghan security employees escaped across the frontier in response to Taliban progresses.

The crossings on Sunday underlined the rapidly deteriorating condition in Afghanistan, where foreign troops are near a comprehensive withdrawal after 20 years of war and with peace discussions hindered.

Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon made a burst of international calls to converse the condition with associates in the district, including Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin whose country has a big military existence in Tajikistan.

Putin guaranteed Rakhmon that Moscow would sustenance the former Soviet republic to alleviate its border with Afghanistan if needed, both directly and through a provincial security bloc, the Kremlin said in a statement.