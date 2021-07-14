UFC 264: How Much Money Did Conor McGregor make in the loss against Poirier?

Conor McGregor banked a whopping sum of £3.61million despite losing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

The doctor stopped the bout after the Irishman sustained a nasty leg break at the end of the first round, resulting in a TKO loss.

Fans were denied a true end to the trilogy between McGregor and his American rival, and it was a hugely frustrating conclusion for all involved.

According to The Sports Daily, despite the tragic outcome inside the cage, McGregor’s bank balance has increased by £3.61 million.

Even though Poirier won their second bout back in January, he reportedly earned £736,000, much less than his opponent.

After McGregor’s iconic battle (UFC 229) with Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC 264 drew just under 1.8 million buys worldwide, making it the second most lucrative in the organization’s history.

Because McGregor was forced out of the fight after only five minutes due to a fractured tibia, he earned £12,033 per second of cage action.