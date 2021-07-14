Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Vivo V23e Certified On an IMEI Database; Successor to Vivo V21e Already in Works

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 12:49 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Vivo V23e Certified On an IMEI Database; Successor to Vivo V21e Already in Works

Vivo V23e, the successor to Vivo V21e and new addition to the V series, is said to be already in the works. The new series has already been certified.

Vivo seems to be skipping the V22 generation and directly jumping to V23.

Mukul Sharma, the phone leaker, better known as @stufflistings, uncovered a product listing featuring the Vivo V23e.

Vivo V23e Certified On an IMEI Database; the Successor to Vivo V21e is Already in the Works - WhatMobile news

Vivo V23 was spotted on an IMEI catalog under the model number V2116. The new V23 could be a complete series, so you can expect V23 and V23 Pro leaks in the coming weeks. Since that documentation comes from the IMEI database, there are no system specifications.

However, according to rumors, the new phone could be built on Vivo V21e. So you can expect many similar specs to that of V21e.

To begin with, Vivo will offer V23e in two variants – LTE and 5G.

The V21e has a high-resolution, adaptable camera configuration, and the V23e should improve on that. The screen would be a 1080P AMOLED display unless Vivo plans a downgrade. The Vivo V23e, like every other phone in the V-series, will focus on a sleek, lightweight design.

The system would be backed by at least 4000 mAh battery capacity, which fast-charges over 33W. Plus, a chip from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series could power the V23e.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Sindh govt decides to shut Restaurants
2 mins ago
Sindh govt. decides to shut Indoor dine-in, Schools, Gyms From Tomorrow

The Sindh government has on Wednesday decided to shut primary schools, indoor...
Now no more Difficulty in Removing Blackheads with this Homemade Scrub
55 mins ago
Now no more Difficulty in Removing Blackheads with this Homemade Scrub

Who doesn't want healthy and glowing skin? A shining skin not just...
apple iphone series
1 hour ago
Apple may release a less-costly iPhone 14 Max next year

Apple is considering to create a less-costly iPhone 14 next year for...
Kenny Edmond
2 hours ago
Grammy-winning singer Kenny Edmond, wife Nicole file for divorce

After just over seven years of marriage, Kenny Edmonds, better known as...
Manchester Airport Prepares to Debut New Terminal Facility
2 hours ago
Manchester Airport Prepares to Debut New Terminal Facility

Manchester Airport said that incoming passengers will have to pass through the...
launches Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Initiative
2 hours ago
“Govt. Committed To Introduce latest technologies to further ease lives of people”: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday launched the Letter of Administration...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sindh govt decides to shut Restaurants
2 mins ago
Sindh govt. decides to shut Indoor dine-in, Schools, Gyms From Tomorrow

The Sindh government has on Wednesday decided to shut primary schools, indoor...
Now no more Difficulty in Removing Blackheads with this Homemade Scrub
55 mins ago
Now no more Difficulty in Removing Blackheads with this Homemade Scrub

Who doesn't want healthy and glowing skin? A shining skin not just...
apple iphone series
1 hour ago
Apple may release a less-costly iPhone 14 Max next year

Apple is considering to create a less-costly iPhone 14 next year for...
Kenny Edmond
2 hours ago
Grammy-winning singer Kenny Edmond, wife Nicole file for divorce

After just over seven years of marriage, Kenny Edmonds, better known as...