Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

WeChat deletes LGBT accounts from Chinese universities in a new crackdown

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 01:43 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
WeChat deletes LGBT accounts from Chinese universities in a new crackdown

Homosexuality was regarded as a mental disease in China until 2001, when it became legal. However, a panel this year upheld a university’s definition of homosexuality as a “psychological disorder.”

Tencent’s WeChat social media network has banned dozens of LGBT accounts established by university students, claiming that some had violated internet information rules, sparking fears of a crackdown on gay content online. Members of many LGBT organisations informed Reuters that their accounts had been disabled and that they later learned that all of their content had been removed.

“Many of us suffered at the same time,” claimed one group’s account manager, who declined to be identified because to the sensitivity of the matter.

“They censored us without any warning. All of us have been wiped out.”

Reuters’ attempts to access some accounts were met with a notification from WeChat stating that the groups “had violated regulations on the management of accounts offering public information service on the Chinese internet”.

Other accounts did not appear in the search results. WeChat did not reply quickly to emailed queries.

The LGBT community has constantly been targeted by censors. China’s Cyberspace Administration recently committed to clean up the internet in order to safeguard minors and to crack down on social media groups regarded to be a “bad influence.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

24 mins ago
Iqra Aziz Treats Fans With Her Growing Baby Bump In A Candid Picture

Mommy-to-be Iqra Aziz has treated fans with her growing baby bump as...
Dodge will introduce an all-electric muscle car in 2024
26 mins ago
Dodge will introduce an all-electric muscle car in 2024

Dodge will deliver an all-electric muscle car in 2024, but it will...
#UsmanMirza: Couple Ties Knot Who Brutally Tortured In Islamabad
30 mins ago
#UsmanMirza: Couple Ties Knot Who Brutally Tortured In Islamabad

Police in Islamabad have arrested a man accused of torturing and harassing...
BMW and Volkswagen have been fined $1 billion by the EU for limiting emissions-reduction technology
35 mins ago
BMW and Volkswagen fined $1 billion by the EU for limiting emissions-reduction technology

The diesel emissions crisis has hit European manufacturers, although it has nothing...
COAS Bajwa Corps Headquarters
40 mins ago
COAS Bajwa Pays Visit To Corps Headquarters Mangla

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed the...
Scott Disick’s
1 hour ago
Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia extends love and wishes to his daughter

Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin expressed her love and best wishes to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

24 mins ago
Iqra Aziz Treats Fans With Her Growing Baby Bump In A Candid Picture

Mommy-to-be Iqra Aziz has treated fans with her growing baby bump as...
Dodge will introduce an all-electric muscle car in 2024
26 mins ago
Dodge will introduce an all-electric muscle car in 2024

Dodge will deliver an all-electric muscle car in 2024, but it will...
Binance USD TO PKR
26 mins ago
BUSD TO PKR: Today 1 Binance USD to PKR on, 9th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Binance USD to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
#UsmanMirza: Couple Ties Knot Who Brutally Tortured In Islamabad
30 mins ago
#UsmanMirza: Couple Ties Knot Who Brutally Tortured In Islamabad

Police in Islamabad have arrested a man accused of torturing and harassing...