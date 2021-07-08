Double Click 728 x 90
What is the Delta variant and how can we prevent from the virus

08th Jul, 2021. 10:45 pm
Can Australia contain the Covid Delta variant

The World Health Organization(WHO) recently reckoned the Delta variant, which was invented in India is also the “most transmissible of the variants identified so far”.

Some of India’s immediate neighbors such as Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka experienced a gush in contamination rate from May 2021, according to the WHO.

The extremely transmissible Delta variant is producing a flow in new Covid-19 cases even in countries with high inoculation rates and experts warn that vaccination campaigns are in a race against time to contain the spread.

“There should be public awareness about these variants,” stated Dr. Tipu Sultan, the ex-president of the Pakistan Medical Council.

He also stated that a three-point policy to avert astringent of the deadly variants:
• Following the recommended SOPs
• Getting vaccinated
• Media awareness

These pointers will help Pakistan in handling the increasing cases of the altered variants.

 

 

