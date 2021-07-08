Double Click 728 x 90
muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 11:09 am
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Keyboard Accessory Leaks; Launches Later This Month

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has been around in the rumors for a while. It will be featuring a stylus pen along with a keyboard accessory.

The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has issued a certification for the keyboard cover and stylus. The keyboard does not come with a trackpad and appears to be cramped.

   

Previous leaks revealed that Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will sport an 8,520 mAh battery along with a triple camera setup. It used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset.

It is expected to release later this month.

