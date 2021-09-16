Acid attack on employee for demanding a salary

In Nishtar Colony area of Lahore, the owner threw acid on the employee while demanding a salary.

According to police, 55-year-old Ishaq went to the factory to collect his salary from Yassin, where Yassin, the owner of the factory, threw acid on Ishaq, which badly affected Ishaq’s face and body.

Police said that the injured person was shifted to the hospital while a case has been registered against the factory owner Yaseen alias Pappu.