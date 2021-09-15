Air pressure in India has weakened, rain is likely in Karachi and other cities

Air pressure in India weakens, rain likely in Karachi and other cities

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department has said that the air pressure in eastern India has weakened after which it is likely to rain in different cities of Sindh including Karachi today.

According to the meteorological department, the low-pressure spread in Gujarat and Rajasthan is spreading to southeastern Sindh. Rain with thunderstorms is expected in Nawabshah, Tharparkar, Thatta and Badin today.

There may be a drizzle or light rain in Karachi this evening. In addition, the Meteorological Department has forecast severe heat in the city for the third day in a row.

According to the Meteorological Department, sea breezes will remain closed in the city today while hot and dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country.

Sources said that the humidity is 52 per cent and light winds are blowing from the northeast.

The Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is likely to rise between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Lower Sindh, Potohar, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.