BA, BSC exams on Sept 22 postponed by Karachi University

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

21st Sep, 2021. 09:03 pm
The University of Karachi (KU) has adjourned the examinations that were planned to take place on September 22, the university’s spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

The exams have been annulled after the Sindh government had declared a public holiday on the day to mark the urs of Saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

According to a notification from the university stated: “Sindh Govt has announced holiday on 22-09-2021 on account of Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai [as a result] the B.Sc./B.A. Part-II, B.A. (Law)1st year, LL.B. Part-I and B.A.L.L.B (Hon’s) 3rd-year paper scheduled on Wednesday 22-09-2021 has been postponed”.

 

