Bitcoin mining electricity consumption exceeds compared to last year

As per the BloombergNEF report, bitcoin (BTC) miners have used more electricity as compared to last year.

This year miners are on track to have used 91TWh electricity, or around the equal amount as Pakistan, BloombergNEF stated.

The estimated energy that was used the previous year was approximately 67 terawatt-hours (TWh).

The mining becomes more attractive just after the price of BTC rises, tempting businesses with fewer energy-efficient machines join the network and drive up power usage.