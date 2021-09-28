Dubai government to grant employees six-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum has approved special paid leave for the government employees in the emirate to visit Expo 2020 Dubai .

The six-day leave can be used during the period of Expo 2020, which starts from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”

According to the directions, employees will obtain a total of six days of leave and will be able to use it anytime through the period of the exhibition from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, state news agency WAM reported.

The leave was approved for the government employees to avail themselves of the opportunity to visit the exhibition with their families and discover the various global resolutions and inventions on display.

The Crown Prince said: “Expo 2020 will be a landmark event that unites the world and brings together diverse cultures, streams of knowledge, creative perspectives, and innovations from across the world, all under one roof.”

“Our goal is to connect minds and create a bright new future, while also generating positive outcomes that will benefit the world. We want our teams to keep abreast of the latest global developments and be aware of creative ideas coming from different parts of the world.”

“The Government of Dubai is keen to implement innovative solutions to achieve the highest levels of excellence.”

“It is crucial that employees get to learn from the successful experiences and ideas being showcased at the event, which will contribute to inspiring new approaches that can help realize the ambitious goals of the UAE in the next 50 years.”

“We have an exceptional opportunity to create a glorious future, and we want our teams to gain new insights from successful global projects and ventures in order to create the best solutions.”