FM Qureshi to visit UK to discuss Afghanistan situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit the United Kingdom to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan with British officials and other issues.

According to the sources, the foreign minister will be in London from September 26-29.

In his visit, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will meet senior British government officials, comprising those in charge of dealing with Afghanistan and the wider South Asian district.

The foreign minister will also speak with a key defense think tank during his visit and will hold talks with British-Pakistani community leaders.

The source stated that particulars of the foreign minister’s UK visit have been finalized and will be officially announced soon.

Whereas, the foreign minister, stated in a recent interview to a private newspaper that the UK should “accept the new reality” in Afghanistan and supply instant aid to the Taliban-led country,

HE further warned in the interview that segregating the Taliban authorities would lead to economic collapse, “anarchy”, and “chaos”.

The UK and its Western associates were not doing sufficient to involve with the Taliban administration or to avoid an escalating humanitarian crisis and commended the West to deliver goods with no political conditions attached, he said.

“My message [to the UK] is that there is a new reality in Afghanistan. Accept the new reality and let us work to achieve our objectives,” Qureshi said.

The foreign minister also made it clear that Pakistan would not be eager to take in any more Afghan refugees as it is already presenting several million from decades of past conflicts.

The development of the visit comes a day after UK Secretary of State for Transport Rt Hon Grant Shapps had said Pakistan would be detached from Britain’s red list on September 22.

According to the British official statement Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Kenya, Turkey, Egypt, and the Maldives are amongst the eight countries that are set to be detached from England’s red list.