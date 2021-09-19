From now FBR will not interfere in politics

19th Sep, 2021.
Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has hinted at eliminating the possibility of political interference in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen visited the Federal Board of Revenue headquarters, where he addressed officials of the Federal Board of Revenue.

“The government is committed to giving full autonomy to the FBR. The possibility of political interference in the FBR should be eliminated. The Federal Board of Revenue is welcome to exceed the target,” he said.

He said that FBR is committed to the target of Rs 5829 billion this year, efforts are being made to increase the tax net, under which NADRA, private sector committees are working.

Shaukat Tareen said that the point of sales system is another important initiative of FBR, which will be able to record all transactions at the level of retailers. The track and trace project will start in November. Funds of Rs.432M have been released.

The Finance Minister said that an “automated tax system will bring transparency in tax matters. A grant of Rs 3.8 billion for Information Technology (IT) and Cyber ​​Security has been released this week.”

He also said that under the single window project, 70 departments would come together on one platform.

