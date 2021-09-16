Gas supply to CNG, non-export sectors restored

ISLAMABAD: After disruption in gas supply for around three days, gas supply to the general industry and its captive power (non-export), compressed natural gas (CNG) and cement sectors has been restored after the completion of dry docking and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) at the Karachi Port.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar in a tweet said: “Dry docking completed and original FSRU restored. This time ahead of schedule also. Just 66 hours of gas curtailment in some sectors that are being restored from tonight. Zero interruption on the power side. Well done SSGC, SNGPL and Power/Petroleum Division teams.”

All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) group leader Ghayas Piracha said that he received notifications of restoration of gas supply from the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd and Sui Southern Gas Company.

As per the notifications, the CNG stations in Sindh and Balochistan became operational at 6:00pm, whereas the CNG stations in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and other areas will resume the supply of CNG at 9:00pm, he added.

SNGPL also announced plans to restore the supply of gas to different sectors. According to the company notification, gas supply to the cement and non-export sector will be restored at 9:00pm on Thursday, whereas the supply of RLNG to the fertiliser sector will be resumed at 7:00am on Friday.

The gas supply remained suspended for three days in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and other areas due to re-deployment of the Floating Storage and Re-gasification Unit (FSRU) at the Karachi Port.

Sources in the private sector said the respective state-owned organisations are not taking interest in resolving issues related to increasing the capacity and overcoming gas shortage over fear from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The frequent gas supply suspension either due to shortage, dry-docking of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal or the FSRU re-deployment is the result of the inefficiency of these organisations.