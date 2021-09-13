Government offers visa to Umer Sharif to go abroad for treatment

Umer Sharif condition is still not well, according to hisson he did not show any improvement regarding his health and he is hardly able to recognize someone.

In a special video message, the comedian pleaded with Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy visa process so that he can receive treatment abroad.

On Monday, Shahbaz Gill, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Communication, stated that the Prime Minister’s Office has given Omer Sharif’s visa details to the concerned embassy so that he could fly abroad for treatment..

“Insha Allah, Umer Sharif will be issued a visa soon,” Gill announced on Twitter. “The PM’s Office is in contact with Umer’s family and is extending all possible cooperation.”