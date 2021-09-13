Government offers visa to Umer Sharif to go abroad for treatment

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

13th Sep, 2021. 10:10 pm
Umer Sharif

Umer Sharif condition is still not well, according to hisson he did not show any improvement regarding his health and he is hardly able to recognize someone.

In a special video message, the comedian pleaded with Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy visa process so that he can receive treatment abroad.

On Monday, Shahbaz Gill, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Communication, stated that the Prime Minister’s Office has given Omer Sharif’s visa details to the concerned embassy so that he could fly abroad for treatment..

“Insha Allah, Umer Sharif will be issued a visa soon,” Gill announced on Twitter. “The PM’s Office is in contact with Umer’s family and is extending all possible cooperation.”

AdPushup 300X250

Read More

4 hours ago
Groom went to fetch water and the bride flews away with money and jewelry

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has been unwell for some time now, according...
4 hours ago
Austrian man kept mother’s body in freezer for a year to claim pension

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has been unwell for some time now, according...
6 hours ago
Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in new alluring photo

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has been unwell for some time now, according...
10 hours ago
Natasha Ali sets the stage on fire with her killer dance moves, watch video

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has been unwell for some time now, according...
12 hours ago
Mawra Hocane scattering beautiful colors in her latest photoshoot

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has been unwell for some time now, according...
16 hours ago
Anoushey Ashraf raises her voice against violation of women’s rights

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has been unwell for some time now, according...