HSSC 2021 results announced by FBISE

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II Annual Results 2021.

FBISE took HSSC annual examination only in optional subjects due to the pandemic while the grades were arranged under the “Promotion Policy of Federal Government”.

Female candidates were greeted for sealing top positions in the 2021 HSSC exams, in a ceremony held at the FBISE.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood was invited to the event as the chief guest.

A total of 81,988 regular, private, and repeater students appeared in the HSSC Part II examinations 2021, out of which 80,282 – 99.89% could pass the examination.

Acknowledging the point that students were not delivered passable online services for their studies, the federal minister said those who were unsuccessful in the exams would be granted 33% passing marks.

He further stated that the statement of results, conduct of exams, and opening of schools were the main challenges for the government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the educational institutions could remain open only for four to five months due to the coronavirus lockdown, he added.

He said the statement of HSSC results was made possible in discussion with provincial governments and 30 boards across the country.