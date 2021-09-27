I want to go to school: Wonderful speech from an Afghan girl has gone viral

After seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban banned girls from attending school. A video of a young girl seeking the right to return to school has gone viral.

An Afghan child in the video has gone viral after she gave a brave speech seeking to continue her education and opposing the Taliban. She was heard in a minute-long video asking Taliban leaders who they are to take away their rights and opportunities since both men and women are equal before ‘Allah.’

Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary published the poignant video on Twitter, and it quickly went viral. He shared the young girl’s powerful message with the world, thanking her for her articulate speech and praising her for her bravery.

“I am from a new generation, I was not born to just eat, sleep and stay at home. I want to go to school.”

“I want to go to school.” Powerful message from this eloquent Afghan girl. pic.twitter.com/PdAMtg9Fjm — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) September 22, 2021

“If any girl in Afghanistan doesn’t get an education, so how will our next generation be well-mannered.”

Before the video went off, the girl said, “If we don’t get an education, we will not have any value in this world.”

In their fight against Taliban oppression, netizens united in solidarity with Afghan women and girls. Many people have praised the girl and described her as a force to be reckoned with.

Want to go to school (an Afghan girl). Quran clearly states that women have equal right to acquire knowledge or be educated to assume the status of the righteous people due to their possession of knowledge & understanding that leads to the obedience of God in all aspects of life. https://t.co/STakEszwv8 — Shahzad Aryobee (@sharyobee) September 23, 2021

This comes after it was unclear whether the Taliban would allow older girls to resume their secondary school education.

Despite the fact that school reopened with tight gender segregation last week, only tiny girls in primary schools were allowed to attend.

Many female city employees were also asked to return home by Kabul’s interim mayor, prompting a huge number of women to take to the streets in protest.

The latest set of restrictions, despite their initial pledges of tolerance and inclusion, are reminiscent of earlier Taliban administration in the 1990s, when girls and women were prohibited from schools and work.