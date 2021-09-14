Indian army veteran uses an image from the set of a film to prove Pakistani military presence in Panjshir

An ex-Indian army officer posts a photo from the film set as the “truth” concerning the Pakistan Army’s involvement in Panjshir. Bakhsi claimed, without providing any evidence, that dozens of Pakistani soldiers were killed and several others were injured while fighting alongside the Taliban in Panjshir.

This confusion arose after Maj Gen GD Bakshi, another former Indian army general, tweeted that the Pakistan Army had “suffered very severe casualties” in Panjshir, where the Taliban and resistance fighters engaged in heavy battle earlier this month.

Bakshi, who served in the Indian army for many years and has a Ph.D. in military history, is well-known for spreading bogus news and hyperbole on Indian television. Last year, the Indian daily The Print referred to him as the “shrillest warmonger in the media.”

Pak Army (SSG)has suffered very hy cas in Panjshir. killed – 07 officers, 12 JCOs ,75 OR &wounded 05offrs ,09 JCOs 160 OR. peshawar, swat and Quetta MHs overflowing.Maj Gen Adil Rehmani has come back to organise discreet funerals in dead of Night- like in kargil. like thieves — Maj Gen (Dr)GD Bakshi SM,VSM(retd) (@GeneralBakshi) September 10, 2021

This is the truth on #PanjshirValley and Pak casualties. As expected @YusufMoeed lied and Pak disowned its dead. This shameful nation with a shameful leadership refuses to honour its dead. Instead buries them at night to avoid publicity. Nothing can be more degrading for soldiers pic.twitter.com/OlANAWJ0a5 — Maj Gen Harsha Kakar (@kakar_harsha) September 11, 2021

In response to his latest claims about Pakistani soldiers, a Pakistani account with the handle @Fauji Doctor shared a photo from the set of the 2017 Pakistani film “Yalghaar” ostensibly to mock the Indian ex-officer and wrote, ” My class fellow from school days Maj Aijaj 2nd from left and Capt Jufar 1st from left embraced martyrdom in Panjshir. They were buried yesterday in Peshawar. ISPR is trying to hide these casualties. They fought bravely and should be honored as such. This is injustice by Pak Army.”