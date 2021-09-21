iPhone 14 Pro models to replace notch with punch hole cutout
iPhone 13 series was launched on September 14 and not long after Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kou’s lastest research notes reveal about the new generation of Apple iPhones. According to the notes, the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have a complete design overhaul in which the notch will be replaced by a punch-hole cutout.
In addition to this, both the Pro models are said to have a 48MP ultrawide camera.
The iPhone 14 series will be unveiled in the second half of 2022.
Kuo also mentions that there will be no in-screen fingerprint scanner next year. There is a rumor that the fingerprint scanner will be implemented in 2023 with iPhone 15 series.
In addition to the ordinary vanilla model, the 2022 iPhone lineup will contain a new 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone. There is no mention of a smaller model for next year, confirming prior reports that Apple would abandon the small form factor.
In the first half of 2022, a new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities is expected to be released.
