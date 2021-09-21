iPhone 14 Pro models to replace notch with punch hole cutout

21st Sep, 2021.
iPhone 14 Pro models to replace notch with punch hole cutout

iPhone 13 series was launched on September 14 and not long after Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kou’s lastest research notes reveal about the new generation of Apple iPhones. According to the notes, the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have a complete design overhaul in which the notch will be replaced by a punch-hole cutout.

In addition to this, both the Pro models are said to have a 48MP ultrawide camera.

The iPhone 14 series will be unveiled in the second half of 2022.

Kuo also mentions that there will be no in-screen fingerprint scanner next year. There is a rumor that the fingerprint scanner will be implemented in 2023 with iPhone 15 series.

In addition to the ordinary vanilla model, the 2022 iPhone lineup will contain a new 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone. There is no mention of a smaller model for next year, confirming prior reports that Apple would abandon the small form factor.

In the first half of 2022, a new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities is expected to be released.

