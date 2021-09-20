Karachi Matric board results are expected to be announced in first week of October, sources

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

20th Sep, 2021. 07:48 pm
karachi matric results

According to the sources, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi is probable to proclaim the results of matric in the first week of October.

The sources stated that the formula to generate the results of the matriculation students had not been confirmed yet, and to regulate that, a meeting of all education boards across Sindh will be held today.

Whereas the students of grade 10 had only attempted the exams for optional subjects, and as a result, it was hard for the board to grade them.

 

