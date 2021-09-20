Karachi Matric board results are expected to be announced in first week of October, sources
According to the sources, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi is probable to proclaim the results of matric in the first week of October.
The sources stated that the formula to generate the results of the matriculation students had not been confirmed yet, and to regulate that, a meeting of all education boards across Sindh will be held today.
Whereas the students of grade 10 had only attempted the exams for optional subjects, and as a result, it was hard for the board to grade them.
Read More
Sindh government to bring new buses to Karachi: Mukesh Chawla
After the appearance of 40 buses for the Green Line BRT project,...
Canadian YouTuber Rosie Gabriel decides to stay in Pakistan permanently
Leading Canadian YouTuber Rosie Gabriel has taken up permanent residence in the...
Where were these five countries when the security clearance was given to New Zealand team: Sheikh Rasheed
Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed addressed a press conference on Monday,...
SHC orders Sindh govt to initiate four-year graduate degree
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday ordered the provincial government to...
BISE Rawalpindi Board announces to publish the Matric and Intermediate Results 2021 soon
The Rawalpindi board of intermediate and secondary education has made a significant...