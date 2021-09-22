Kashmiris lauds Turkish President Erdogan for highlighting their battle at UN

Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary-General of Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, appreciated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for giving reference to Kashmir during his address at the United Nations General Assembly.

On September 21 (yesterday), President Erdogan articulated his consistent policy towards Kashmir by repeating words that, “We (Turkey) maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions.”

“These words have given the people of Kashmir encouragement. The President has underscored the need for peace in Kashmir as elsewhere. And for this, President has the sincere thanks of the people of Kashmir,” said Dr Fai in a statement.

The disputed valley of the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK ) has long been a flashpoint between Pakistan and India. Both countries claim the region in full but rule only parts. However, hundreds of Kashmiris are killed in the Indian-held region every year by Indian forces as they demand freedom.

The significance of the Turkish President’s message was aimed at promoting dialogue among all parties involved in the dispute. It was the only means of achieving lasting peace in IOK, Dr Fai added.

“As we all know that the people of Kashmir have suffered long and needlessly because of this brutal conflict. They demand, and they deserve peace.”

The people of Kashmir, Dr Fai added, also shared the assessment of President Erdogan that, “Our general assembly needs to be strengthened so that the international community can contribute more effectively to the solution of global issues. It is important because the stakes were higher today than in the past. As we all observe very well that when weapons fall into the hands of irresponsible persons – both state and non-state actors – even a small conflict can threaten to take on deadly proportions. Let us hope it is not going to happen.”