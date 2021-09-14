Lasith Malinga takes retirement from all three formats of the game

Sri Lanka cricketer, Lasith Malinga has taken retirement from T20, marking his retirement from all three formats of the game.

In a video message from his official Youtube channel, Malinga thanked all his fans and supporters for making his career wonderful.

Lasith Malinga said, “The experience that I have gained through the past 17 years will no longer be needed in the field since I have decided to retire from T20I Cricket marking my retirement from all formats of cricket,”

“But I will be continuously supporting the younger generations who thrives to uplift the spirit of the game and I will always be there with all who love the game,”

Malinga has taken five hat-tricks in international cricket, and has also taken 4 wickets off 4 consecutive balls twice in international cricket.

He was one of the best pacers for Sri Lanka in the white-ball format, and represented Sri Lanka in 84 T20Is from 2006 to 2020. His unique bowling action always remained the centre of attraction in the world’s cricket.