LESCO has imposed a complete ban on bill installments

LESCO imposes complete ban on bill installments
Lahore Electric Supply Company has imposed a complete ban on instalments of bills to boost recovery.
LESCO has imposed a complete ban on bill instalments for domestic and commercial customers and has ordered all connections to be disconnected by September 30.
LESCO officials say that the recovery of electricity bills in LESCO is currently 94% which is at the lowest level and it will be brought to 100% in any case.
Officials said that it has been decided not to provide an instalment facility to those whose arrears are more than two months whereas a ban was imposed four months ago but it could not be implemented.
