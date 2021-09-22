Linking CPEC with CARs, EU part of PM’s economic narrative: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that connecting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with the Central Asian Republics (CARs) and the European Union was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s global vision on the economic narrative.

Speaking at a business conference, he said, inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan was vital to convert Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision into reality.

He said that India invested heavily in Afghanistan to destabilise Pakistan but its investment was wasted, as Ashraf Ghani’s government collapsed, adding that Ghani escaped from Kabul and now he was an absconder.

Similarly a former three- time prime minister of Pakistan was also an absconder due to his dishonesty and corruption.

Fawad said that honesty, luck and courage were prerequisites for becoming a leader. He said that many conspiracies had been hatched against Pakistan but by the grace of Allah Pakistan emerged stronger after every nefarious design.

The minister said that 20-year efforts were made to destabilise Pakistan and the Ashraf Ghani regime’s only job was to weaken Pakistan.

He said that conspiracies on both eastern and western borders were hatched to weaken Pakistan. However, he said that those who hatched conspiracies were crying, while Pakistan has emerged even stronger.

He said that now Pakistan was being consulted for the decision making process in the region. He said that it was a huge turn of history, a huge turn of events.

Pakistan’s input was being taken for the formation of an inclusive government in Kabul, connecting South Asia with Central Asia and the European Union, Fawad said.

The minister said that stable and inclusive dispensation in Kabul was vital and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in his interview with BBC last night that inclusion of Tajiks in the Afghan government was crucial.

He said that the Prime Minister during his visit to Tajikistan also asked Tajik President to play his role in this regard as he was revered by Tajiks all over the world. He said that an agreement between Pashtoons and Tajiks was vital for stability in Afghanistan.

The minister said that the PM had also advised Ashraf Ghani to go for inclusive government but he did not pay heed to his advice and was now an absconder.

“Pakistan has become a global player in the decision making process in the region,” he said.

The minister said that Pakistan wanted friendly relations with India as well.

He said that Pakistan recently signed two agreements with Uzbekistan for building a rail link between Karachi and Gwadar with Tashkent via Mazar Sharif and starting truck service to Central Asia.

He said that linking the CPEC with Central Asia and the European Union was part of the PM’s vision of global connectivity.

He said that the presently hardline Indian government following Hindutva ideology was a hurdle to good relations with India.

He said that Modi known as “Butcher of Gujarat” came to power on Muslim enmity. He said that when a moderate government came into power in India, Pakistan’s relations with India would improve. He said that if a dispute of illegally-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was resolved, the destiny of the region would change.