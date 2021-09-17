Lucky Cement gets Environment Excellence Award

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited won the Environment Excellence Award at the 18th Annual Environment Excellence Awards 2021, organised by the National Forum of Environment and Health, a statement said on Friday.

The ceremony focused on climate change and ecosystem restoration, which was held at a local hotel on September 16, 2021. Lucky Cement received the award in recognition of its commitment and efforts towards environment conservation and sustainable business operations.

The Annual Environment Excellence Awards are the benchmark for environmental standards in Pakistan.

Speaking of the occasion, Amin Ganny, chief operating officer of Lucky Cement Limited, said: “At Lucky Cement, we are committed to make efforts for environment conservation and sustainable business practices.”

He also said: “We are constantly making efforts on the management and rational use of natural resources, which has helped us in reducing the carbon footprint and increased operational efficiency. We understand our responsibility towards the environment as an industry leader and through various environment conservation initiatives, including planned tree plantation drives and water conservation methods, we are committed to play our part.”

The sustainable development forms a significant part in Lucky Cement’s business strategies and is one of the key factors that have led the company towards progress and growth.

The National Forum for Environment and Health was established in 1999 and is a non-profit organisation with the aim to facilitate and promote environmental, healthcare and educational awareness among the masses.

The company has a proven history and track record of its strong commitment for the improvement of society and the communities in which it operates. The primary focus of CSR initiatives of the company remains in the development of the education sector, women empowerment, health, environment and local communities.